Quinn Institute celebrates first anniversary

BIG SANDY — One year ago, a ribbon cutting marked the launch of the Quinn Institute in Big Sandy and a bold vision for local regenerative agriculture. Now, founder Bob Quinn says the movement is just getting started.

To mark the anniversary, the institute hosted its second annual Field Day — an interactive event where farmers, researchers, and community members came together to exchange ideas on sustainable farming, soil health, and regional food production.

Quinn, a longtime advocate for organic agriculture, says his work is focused on growing nutrient-dense food to help combat rising chronic health issues, while also giving struggling farmers a way forward.

“The way we're going now is no future,” he said. “Over 75% of my neighbors are gone from when I was in high school.”

A key part of the institute’s mission is keeping dollars in the local economy. By partnering with area producers and building local supply chains, Quinn believes rural communities can become more self-reliant.

“We want to revitalize rural America,” he said. “We want to help people grow their own food and be regionally self-sufficient.”

Josh Poole, a research coordinator at the Quinn Institute, said many rural families are left with little choice but to buy ultra-processed, low-nutrient foods.

“That’s what we’re trying to change,” Poole said.

One of the institute’s key projects is the development of a hard white winter wheat variety designed for local bread bakers. According to the research team, it’s modeled after ancient grains and is more nutritious and easier to digest.

Innovation at the institute goes beyond crops. One project involves reclaiming safflower oil — first sold to universities, then filtered and reused in farm equipment.

The team is also addressing long-standing farming challenges like perennial weeds and soil fatigue by rotating crops and planting legumes that naturally fertilize the ground.

“We grow legumes to nourish the soil,” Quinn explained. “And different crop rotations break up disease and insect cycles.”

For Quinn, it all comes down to creating a healthier, more resilient future for rural communities — both physically and economically. His team, of course, agrees.

“I don't think these communities should be getting the short end of the stick like they have been historically,” says Poole.

