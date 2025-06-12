GREAT FALLS — Benefis has decided to not build a new facility in Fort Benton, instead focusing on updating the Missouri River Medical Center in the community.

Benefis plans to upgrade clinic in Fort Benton

Uncertainty at the federal level regarding reimbursement helped Benefis decide to focus on the facility they already have.

Benefis is currently in the initial stages of finding out what the top priorities are for the center, and will work with civic leadership to solidify its future.

Rayn Ginnaty, assistant executive vice president of hospital operations, said, “We are looking forward to just really getting into current, you know, plans and taking a look at how we can make, the level of healthcare and the access to healthcare for those individuals there even better than it is today.”

Benefis will hold on to the land they purchased near Fort Benton for now, but they currently have no plans for it.