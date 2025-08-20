Body of man reported missing found in Flathead Lake

MISSOULA — The body of a man who has been missing since the weekend after jumping from a boat into Flathead Lake has been recovered.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports the man, identified as 67-year-old David Easterly of Mill Creek, Washington, was reported missing after jumping from a boat in the Blue Bay area at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Crews found and recovered Easterly’s body at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

His body was taken to the Montana State Medical Examiner's Office in Missoula to determine the cause and manner of death.

Several agencies participated in the search and recover, including Ralston Search and Recovery, Flathead County Search and Rescue, Lewis & Clark County Search and Rescue, and Lake County Search & Rescue.