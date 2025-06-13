'Boil water' order for the town of Dutton due to E.coli

GREAT FALLS — The town of Dutton said in a news release on Friday that E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply on June 9, 2025. Additionally, samples collected on June 11th confirmed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Additional sampling is underway to determine the extent of the problem and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the contamination.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains).

It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.

What should I do? What does this mean?



DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

What is being done?

Over the coming days residents may notice a heightened smell of chlorine in the water as workers raise the level to kill bacteria. They believe the contamination was caused by a faulty seal on the water storage tank.

They will begin work to reseal it as they are disinfecting the system. Residents will be notified again as soon as normal operations resume.

Authorities will notify residents when tests show no bacteria are present and people no longer need to boil water.

They anticipate resolving the problem within the next week.

For more information, please contact Jeremiah Kjensmo at 406-476-3311 or at the Town Office located at 11 Main Street West.