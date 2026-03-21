SIMMS — March Madness is in full swing on basketball courts across the country, but in Simms on Friday, the drama unfolded in a different kind of bracket.

Students from schools throughout central Montana gathered at Simms High School for the MASSP Region II Principals’ Cup — a quiz bowl-style academic competition that tests knowledge in subjects ranging from math and science to history, geography and English.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video here:

Brainpower takes center stage at Principals’ Cup in Simms

Teams of five students competed in a double-elimination tournament format after completing an online written test weeks earlier. That exam determined both individual honors and team seedings heading into the live rounds.

The bracket produced plenty of suspense.

Cut Bank battled through the consolation side of the tournament to defeat CMR 1 in the consolation final, earning another shot at a title. In the championship round, however, CMR 2 delivered a series of clutch answers to secure the Principals’ Cup crown.

For competitors, success in the fast-paced format comes down to preparation — and confidence.

“It just really takes a lot of working on it — knowing your trivia and being confident enough to press the button,” said CMR senior Ian Arthur, who has participated in the event throughout his high school career.

While the matches move quickly, the pressure is real. Teams can lose points for incorrect answers, creating momentum swings similar to those seen in athletic competition.

“As with any competition, you’re going to get nervous,” Arthur said. “You’re always worried about being in front of people and doing something that’s pretty difficult.”

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The day-long event is the culmination of weeks of preparation, beginning with a 100-question online test taken by students across the region. Fairfield principal Paul Wilson, one of the longtime organizers of the competition, said the structure helps ensure a fair and competitive tournament.

“The students all do the online test, and from there I compile the data for seating each one of the teams,” Wilson said. “Then we get here on the day of competition and it becomes a head-to-head quiz bowl.”

Over the years, the Principals’ Cup has grown into one of central Montana’s most respected academic traditions. Educators say the event provides students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and represent their schools — much like athletes competing in postseason tournaments.

For Arthur and his teammates, that sense of pride is part of what makes the competition special.

“Just showing that we’re academically awesome — we’re strong — we can do it,” he said.

As the final buzzer sounded in Simms, one thing was clear: the thrill of competition comes just as much from quick thinking and teamwork as it does from any game-winning shot.

