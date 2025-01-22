FORT BENTON — In the video below, Shiksha Mahtani and Erik Johnson give you a preview of a new Mexican restaurant at 1414 Front Street in Fort Benton called Casa Del Gringos.

Casa Del Gringos: New restaurant opens in Fort Benton

The restaurant opened on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, serving dinner from 4-8pm Tuesdays through Saturdays.

It is a family owned business, co-owned by husband and wife Joshua Boyd and Jayna Romyne.

Joshua was the head chef at The Grand Union in Fort Benton, but wanted to open his own restaurant to have more time to spend with his family.

As it's a family-owned business, their three kids love helping out with everything - serving, greeting, and cooking.

They were inspired by the Mexican food that they used to have back home in Illinois, and wanted to bring that level of Mexican food to the community.

They've been working hard on perfecting their recipes and are proud with the menu they have now opened with.

With a cozy and welcoming ambiance, and a menu that emphasizes fresh ingredients, Casa Del Gringos has been quickly filling up.

