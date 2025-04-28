Construction underway on new medical facility in Harlowton

A significant upgrade to medical services is on the horizon for the small community of Harlowtown, as construction of a new state-of-the-art medical facility is scheduled for completion in February 2026.

The new facility for Wheatland Memorial Healthcare will be a modernized structure replacing the current facility, which has been operational since 1951.

“The care here really is critical,” said Terry Tellock, Director of Facilities at Wheatland Memorial Healthcare. "It's very important, especially for the children."

For years, the old facility has been operational — originally serving as a fully functioning hospital and more recently shifting to critical access care.

Wheatland Memorial Healthcare CEO Donna Neste said it's filled an important need in a rural community. The next closest facility would be in Lewistown or Billings.

"That access saves lives," Neste said.

After 74 years of service, the existing building has begun to show its age. Tellock said there's been challenges posed by the facility's outdated infrastructure, sometimes decreasing the quality of care.

“Time is catching up with us," Tellock said. "As the equipment has grown to meet certain codes, unfortunately our building has not."

And that's why the construction of the new building is exciting for many, hoping to increase efficiency while continuing the same care.

“The efficiency we will gain, the state-of-the-art equipment," Neste said, listing reasons she was looking forward to the new building.

The new evidence-based medical facility aims to address existing infrastructure issues while maintaining all current services, including swing intermediate care, which provides a vital bridge between acute and long-term care for elderly patients.

Neste estimates that there are on average ten patients in the swing intermediate care, many of which are seniors needing the long-time care.

“Having access to high-quality healthcare close to home is a win,” Neste noted.

This need extends beyond Harlowtown, as many senior centers across the state continue to close, amidst changes to Medicaid reimbursement rates.

The good news is that this new facility will keep the long term care services.

"We will still continue to offer all of the services that we have here," Neste said. “We just will no longer have to work across a series of structures that were built and added on over time.”

Tellock highlighted the importance of having accessible emergency care, especially with the most modernized and efficient facility.

“You don’t think about an emergency until there’s an emergency," Tellock said. “Knowing that there’s a facility to take care of your needs in 10 minutes or 15 minutes is amazing."