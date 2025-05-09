Despite warmer temperatures, waters can still be dangerously cold

HELENA — After a long winter, many are antsy to hit the lake or jump in the river. Whether just for a swim or getting the boat out for some wake surfing, cold water could spell trouble for the unprepared.

Warm temperatures could send people recreating in dangerously cold waters

According to warming coordination meteorologist Maura Casey, the gauges on all of our rivers and all of our waterways still indicate the temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

In a time when cold plunges and ice baths are all the rage, some might think that the 40s and 50s are a cinch — but outside of a controlled environment, the effects of the cold water can be shocking.

"Because water has a much higher thermal inertia, it takes the heat out of your body a lot quicker than air does. In fact, it takes the heat out of your body about 25 times faster than air," Casey says.

That drop in body temperature can shock the body. 70 degrees is considered room temperature. Some might even find that hot at times, but Casey says prolonged exposure to water temps lower than that can cause hypothermia.

"Water below 60 degrees can result in incapacitation, and that's loss of muscular control of your your hands, your arms, your legs. So it's really hard to swim. And it's really hard to keep yourself afloat in water when you're physically incapacitated," says Casey.

Water below 50 degrees could mean instant cold water shock. That's where the real danger comes in. Dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate, blood pressure. The body typically responds with a gasp of air. That's not good if you're in the water. The bigger the contrast in air and water temperatures, the more dramatic the cold water shock can be.

"So that's where we really encourage people to wear their PFE's, their personal flotation equipment. And that's a life jacket. So if they do fall in the water, if they're rafting because it happens, sometimes you get tossed in a rapid, at least you can float. At least you can if you are physically incapacitated. If you do go in shock, you'll keep your head above water."

We know some won't be able to stay away from the water. But if you can't resist? Stay safe with a life jacket.