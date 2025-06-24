Firefighters conduct 'rope rescue' from bridge on Yellowstone River

BILLINGS — First responders in Billings conducted a unique rescue last week of a man found injured and stranded on a gravel island in the Yellowstone River.

The Billings Fire Department said in a social media post that the man was found beneath the South Billings Boulevard Bridge.

The man was found injured and stranded on a gravel island in the Yellowstone River about 50 feet below the bridge deck.

The man had sustained "serious injuries" and was unable to move on his own; the agency did not state how the man was injured.

As a result, firefighters had to deploy a rope rescue, dropping down from the top of the bridge.

While rope operations were underway, paramedics and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies responded by boat to provide first aid.

The fire department reports that, thanks to teamwork, the patient was safely rescued and taken to a hospital.

No first responders were injured during the rescue operation.

No other details have been released.