Fort Benton receives grant to boost tourism

Seven communities in the state were selected to share $8.75 million in Pilot Community Tourism Grant funds. One of those communities is Fort Benton, which will receive $1.25 million to enhance their economy by boosting tourism appeal.

Fort Benton Chamber of Commerce President Joellyn Clark said, “We're such a small town here that we don't have a tourism department, we don't have a tourism budget in our city. We knew that getting a big chunk of grant money would allow us to do a lot of things that we're normally not able to do here.”

Nestled along the Upper Missouri River with a combination of rich history and recreation opportunities, Fort Benton’s economy thrives especially on their strong summer tourism season.

Fort Benton Hardware manager Thad Kaiser explains, ”We really see a pickup in tourism during the summer months. A lot of canoe trips, a lot of fishing trips are going down the river right here. We sell a lot of fishing licenses, fishing equipment, camping equipment, and just general repair items that people need or have forgotten. So, definitely, there is a huge uptick when tourism hits Fort Benton.”

To further boost the economy, the town would like to increase tourism all year round, advertise winter events, and increase the length of stay of visitors.

Clark noted, “Fort Benton has maybe sometimes been known as a day trip destination. People come here to float the river and then leave again. They often say ‘we wish we could spend another day or two here exploring the museums and doing other things’”.

The Montana Department of Commerce will award the community $1.25 million over the next two years to enhance tourism related assets and infrastructure. Fort Benton will use part of the money for marketing and advertising purposes, as well as projects to enhance their parks and trails.

The goal of the grant money is to diversify economic opportunities and improve quality of life for residents.

Alex Savage, chef and owner of barbecue restaurant The Public House, says, “We do see a lot of tourism here, during the summer and spring months, but once the snow falls, it kind of just dissolves into nothing. Being that we are a tourist-based town, it would help quite a bit to bring more people into our small little world and show off what we have to offer, which is history, food, and some excitement depending on where you go.”

The following communities will each receive $1.25 million in Pilot Community Tourism Grant funding over two years, with the potential to receive $2.75 million over 60 months.



Hardin: “Big Horn Tourism Breakthrough”

Choteau: “Celebrating our Heritage, Cultivating our Future”

Fort Benton: “Destination Fort Benton Tourism and Recreation”

Glasgow: “Explore Glasgow: Trails, Events Pavilion and Sports Hub”

Glendive: “A Thriving Tourism Hub for All”

Tribal Tourism Region: “Indigenous Experience: People, Places and Pathways”

Red Lodge: “Tourism Development Project”