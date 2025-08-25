Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Helicopter pilot spots dead body in Yellowstone River

Helicopter pilot spots dead body in Yellowstone River
MTN News
Helicopter pilot spots dead body in Yellowstone River
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County crews are working to recover a body from the Yellowstone River near the Duck Creek bridge.

Sheriff Mike Linder says one of the sheriff’s helicopter pilots was returning from a search and rescue mission in Stillwater County when he spotted the body floating near a sandbar.

The pilot called for help, and deputies responded to the scene.

Linder says additional equipment is being brought in to lift the body from the river.

He noted that the county is not aware of any missing persons connected to the river at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING
Hiker has close encounter with a bear in Sluice Boxes State Park New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls Seven recent crash deaths across Montana Recent Obituaries

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App