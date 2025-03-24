CENTRAL MONTANA — Over six months removed from the expiration of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program ending, some schools and districts are now facing a ‘Covid cliff’.

The term refers to certain staff, and programming which may no longer fit the budget, since they were added by Covid-relief funding which has now almost entirely trickled away.

WATCH:

How the spending of ESSER funds is impacting the future of school districts

The problem is evident in larger schools, many of which opted to add staffing immediately after receiving their funds. Data from the Office of Public Instruction shows a rise in spending on staff from the ESSER funds. Districts adding teachers, mental health staff, nurses, and instructional aids. But what about rural schools. How did they fare with their ESSER funding?

“When we got the funding, we really tried to focus more on long term, like some long term fixes that we could do,” says Superintendent of Belt Public School, Joe Gaylord.

Nichole Pieper, Superintendent and Principal at Power Public School, echoed a similar sentiment.

“The board and the previous Superintendent during 2020 made really great decisions. They invested the money into the school infrastructure, updating the HVAC system,” she noted.

Belt schools received roughly $800,000 in ESSER funding. Power received roughly $400,000. Money was allocated based off of student population.

Since many rural schools were more constrained in the amount of funding received, many opted to improve their infrastructure, improving conditions for the next 20-30 years, prioritizing student health and safety. Projects also included new carpet and flooring at both schools and sneeze guards in the cafeteria at Belt school.

“We did sit down and kind of come through like, okay, what are some needs and what fits the requirements. And you know, what's going to help make a healthy environment and be better for kids,” says Gaylord.

That’s not to say it wasn’t an invalid approach by larger schools to add staff with Covid funding. Many large districts are constantly running short-staffed. Even Gaylord acknowledged that they also factored their staff size into their choice.

“Our needs really came down to, you know, just that we don't have as many bodies,” he says.

However, the inherent risk of adding staff and programs with temporary funding could be showing its head.

“You don't have anything to replace it. And so, you have to either find another pocket of money which good luck. Or you've got to let go of employees,” says Pieper.

New revenue streams could be opening through early literacy and innovative education tax money. Many educators are also waiting on Legislative action as well. The STARS Act, which would raise the starting salary for teachers in Montana using the general fund, is set to be voted on by the Senate in the coming weeks, but that has more bearing on both the recruiting and retention of teachers.

