How you can prepare for winter road conditions

HELENA — As the first freeze and first snowfall of the season approach, it’s important to brush up on winter road safety, especially what to do with your tires.

The Montana Department of Transportation is responsible for 25,000 lane-miles of road across the state, and with the temperatures dropping, they are gearing up for the winter.

How people can prepare for winter road conditions

“It just pushes the crews to get the trucks dressed and ready to go, get the sanders into beds and the plow blades on them,” said Mike Warren, asset strategy systems bureau chief for MDT. “So yeah, those areas that are thinking they'll experience snow have at least a number of trucks that are ready to go.”

MDT has more than 500 plows that clear roads across the state, and in addition to getting vehicles ready, they also make a mixture of salt and sand to spread on the roads, giving drivers more traction on icy surfaces. That mixture is made, stored, and ready to use.

“We have to use different materials for different temperatures to try to get down to bare pavement,” Warren said.

Road crews are not the only ones with things to do before winter—there are steps you can take now to prepare your car for everything colder weather brings, steps like investing in winter tires.

“Studded snow tires are just a good decision, and if you live in the upper neighborhoods that are on the hillsides, the people that live up there almost have to have them,” said Tom Rippingale, secretary for the Montana Tire Company.

There isn’t snow on the roads yet, but Montana law allows drivers to put studded tires on their vehicles starting October 1st, and people have started booking appointments to change their tires.

Studded tires are not the only option—snow tires are made of a softer rubber with a specific tread pattern, allowing for better traction, stopping distance, turning, and overall performance.

“Tread patterns in winter tires are specifically designed to eject water and snow from the tire,” said Trevor Carkeek, manager for Point S Tires. “So the tread patterns are significantly different.”

Tire specialists highly recommend getting a jump start on getting winter tires, because in Montana, winter is always close by.