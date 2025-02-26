Canada Border Services Agency announced on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, that in recent weeks, agents intercepted about 186 kg of methamphetamine and 42 kg of cocaine from two commercial trucks trying to enter Canada at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta.

Illegal drugs seized at US-Canada border crossing

The CBSA said in a news release that on December 24, 2024, officers examined a commercial truck that was carrying a mixed load destined for Calgary.

During the examination, officers noticed abnormalities in the load that led to the discovery of 186 kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $1.86 million (Canadian).

On January 18, 2025, a commercial truck carrying a mixed shipment, also headed for Calgary, was directed for secondary examination.

During the search, officers found two cardboard boxes in the truck trailer containing multiple bricks of cocaine. In total, officers discovered and seized 42 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of over $1 million (Canadian).

MTN

In both cases, the CBSA arrested the drivers who were then transferred to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.