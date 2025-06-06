The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) officials this week that the Montana Farm Direct Program is transitioning to an electronic platform for the 2025 farmers’ market season.

Montana farmers' market program for WIC recipients goes digital

The agency said in a news release that transitioning to an electronic farmers’ market removes the archaic process of issuing paper vouchers to participants, which they redeemed with farmers, who then had to submit for reimbursement. The new process allows for electronic payment directly to the vendors for the products purchased at the farmers’ market, thus removing manual redemption of paper vouchers.

As a result, the name has been changed to the Electronic Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (eFMNP).

“We’re excited to announce our plans to update and modernize our program while also ensuring that all families and farmers can participate,” said Lacy Little, WIC Director, Montana WIC Program. “These changes aim to improve our ability to serve even more farmers and encourage more WIC participants to access locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables during the summer months.”

eFMNP is a state-administered federal nutrition program that authorizes farmers to accept benefits at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, or even their farms. Once authorized, the farmer can begin selling their produce and accepting benefits immediately. On average, 110 farmers are authorized to participate in eFMNP each summer. The season runs from June 1 to October 31.

Farmers participating in eFMNP will display a state-issued poster so families can identify them. Local WIC agency staff will use the electronic system to issue benefits and communicate with families. They can also manage farmer applications, train farmers, and monitor eFMNP transactions.

All WIC-eligible families in participating WIC agencies are eligible for eFMNP. Approximately 3,200 WIC families participate in the eFMNP program, with most of the beneficiaries being children.

WIC families participating in eFMNP will be issued $30 in benefits per eligible person through the electronic system or by a card for those without smartphones. Because funds are allocated by participant and not household, a mother with two young children could receive $90 for the summer. Eligible foods include fresh, local fruits and vegetables.

The eight local WIC agencies that participate in the eFMNP include: Gallatin County WIC, Lewis and Clark County WIC, Cascade County WIC, Flathead WIC, Riverstone WIC, Missoula WIC, Big Horn WIC, and Park County WIC.

Farmers interested in learning more can contact Kevin Moore at 406-444-5530 or kmoore@mt.gov. They can also contact any of the eight participating WIC eFMNP agencies.

In Montana, WIC includes 33 local agencies and over 80 clinic sites serving all 56 counties and six tribal reservations. Nearly 13,200 women, infants, and children are enrolled across the state.

WIC eligibility requires participants to be pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, or have a child younger than five. Participants must also meet income requirements—making less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Level or qualify for Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, free/reduced school meal program, or Best Beginnings Childcare Scholarship- Traditional Eligibility. Specific WIC eligibility guidelines can be found on the DPHHS website.

WIC was created in 1974 to help families and young children during a critical time of growth and development. The program’s benefits include providing families access to healthy food, breastfeeding education, referral to other health and social services, and much more. WIC is a voluntary program, and participation does not interfere with other programs like SNAP or Medicaid.

To learn more about WIC or find out if you are eligible, go to https://dphhs.mt.gov/ecfsd/wic/index. You can also contact your local WIC clinic or visit SignUpWic. The state office may be reached at 1-800-433-4298 or emailed at montanawicprogram@mt.gov.

