Self-defense has never been more important for Montana women. According to the Department of Justice, nearly 40% of women in the state will experience some form of violent crime in their lifetime.

For Bailey Cassinelli, head instructor at Primed Defender Academy, those numbers are more than statistics—they’re lived reality.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Montana women learn self-defense techniques

“Martial arts, honestly, has saved my life in multiple ways. I have used it for self-defense multiple times, once being robbed at gunpoint and then once being the target of a man with really poor intentions,” Cassinelli shared.

Last year alone, the Montana Board of Crime Control documented over 4,900 violent crimes—from murder to aggravated assault—and more than 4,000 cases of domestic violence statewide. For Cassinelli, one of those numbers tells her personal story:

“I notice a man approaching the door, and he kind of made me a little uncomfortable. He had a whole hood over his face, his hoodie was all tied up, and he was just looking really nervous. I was on the phone with a customer at the time, and then he opens the door and he pulls a gun out at me and he's screaming, get the f on the ground, get on the ground!”

Bailey was only 18, working at a cell phone store, when an armed robbery changed her life. Her martial arts training helped her stay calm and survive the ordeal. That moment now fuels her passion for teaching others to protect themselves.

“My manager at the time, he’s a full-grown man and he was terrified. He was bawling his eyes out. Just totally shook. Because if you don’t train for these things, it really can take you off guard,” Cassinelli recalled.

The Cassinelli family teaches American Kenpo, emphasizing situational awareness, de-escalation, and readiness for any situation. Dawson Cassinelli, head of the Civillian Tactical Program, underscores that mindset:

“We don't get the opportunity to know what's going to happen to us at first. So, we want to be prepared for it no matter what that situation is.”

While firearms can be part of self-defense, Dawson warns they’re no guarantee of safety:

“We often think that, oh, just because I have a firearm, I’m going to be safe, and everything will be okay. But most attacks actually start right in close and personal. And we have to understand how can we use our skill set to be able to get to our firearm?”

At Primed Defender Academy, the Cassinellis are equipping people of all ages with the tools and confidence they need for real-world self-defense.