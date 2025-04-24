The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) is now accepting proposals for a $6.5 million one-time grant program aimed at building sustainable capacity for community-based forensic stabilization services throughout Montana’s detention centers.

MT DPHHS accepting applications for forensic stabilization grant

The online portal to submit funding proposals is now open, and will continue through May 23, 2025. All proposals must be submitted by clicking here.

The agency said in a news release that the one-time-only, 24-month pilot grants are funded through the Community-Based Court-Ordered Evaluations and Stabilization Near-Term Initiative approved by Governor Greg Gianforte and recommended by the Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission.

Community-based court-ordered evaluations currently funded through the first phase of the NTI will continue to be funded.

Counties, municipalities, and multi-county entities that meet certain criteria are eligible to apply.

Potential allowable uses of the grants include contracted forensic mental health services to support stabilization, medication management and costs, training and professional development, technology, transportation, administrative services, and hiring and staffing of forensic stabilization services employees.