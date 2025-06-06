New director for 'Sculpture In The Wild'

The Blackfoot Pathways "Sculpture In The Wild" near Lincoln has a new director — Erin Farris-Olsen.

Although Farris-Olsen only has a few weeks in the position, she told MTN News that she’s excited for the future of the outdoor sculpture park and the community of Lincoln.

“I really believe that the future of the park and the future of the community of Lincoln are intertwined,” said Farris-Olsen. “I’m really excited to see how we can put forth a long-term vision for Blackfoot Pathways Sculpture in the Wild as a nonprofit and how that interrelates with some of the work that the community is doing as well.”

Farris-Olsen has been involved in the area through various projects over the years, including serving as the rural development director for the Heart Of The Rockies Initiative and working with conservation programs in the area.

Sculpture In The Wild is free to the public and open from dawn to dusk.

Click here to visit the website.



