Nine people, including baby, rescued from Lake Elmo

MTN News
BILLINGS — Nine people, including an infant, were rescued from Lake Elmo on Sunday, July 27, 2025, after several fell off flotation devices, according to the Billings Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene after reports that the group was floating in the middle of the lake.

Five individuals were rescued and taken to one shore, while four others were brought to the opposite side.

All nine people are now accounted for, but three were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The incident has prompted renewed calls for water safety awareness.

