'Officer-involved shooting' reported in Sweet Grass County

big timber map
MTN News
GREAT FALLS — The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that there was an "officer-involved shooting" of a suspect on Thursday, April 2, 2025.

It happened on West Second Avenue in the town of Big Timber.

The agency said the person who was shot is deceased; the name of the person has not yet been released, but the Sheriff's Office said the person was not a "local resident."

According to the Big Timber Pioneer, the person was reportedly an arson suspect and led law enforcement officers on a cross-county chase.

Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said that there is no risk to the public.

As is standard in situations when a person is shot by an officer, the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.

