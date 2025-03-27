HELENA — Project for Alternative Learning students got out of the classroom and into the kitchen on Wednesday, spinning up their own homemade pasta.

WATCH:

PAL students learn about healthy cooking and nutrition

Rolling, folding, and slicing dough: students got to learn skills that they can use at home.

"I usually just cook ramen when I get home from school, and now, I actually want to learn how to cook real healthy food," said Halo Coggins, a junior at Project for Alternative Learning (PAL)

PAL is an alternative high school for Helena students.

They say one of their primary focuses is to "integrate students into the community and equip them with skill and knowledge necessary for success as community members," which was showcased during the cooking class on Wednesday.

The PAL school counselor, Brooke Kupcho, said, "We really try to do classes that touch every genre of life and give these kids skills to be productive in the community and to feel safe and independent."

The class is a partnership with PAL, Helena Food Share, St. Peter's Health, and former chef and owner of Bennie's Bistro Margaret Corcoran.

Throughout the weeks of class, students learned about nutrition, experimented with making their recipes, shopped for ingredients, and prepared and shared their meals.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Being able to cook here in the food share kitchen was really fun, and being able to create our own recipes – I really enjoyed that. It felt like being on an episode of a cooking show," said Cassidy Conrady, a senior at PAL.

Aaliyah Justice, a sophomore at PAL, said, "You definitely think about what you're eating more than just grabbing something."

Some students say they will use what they have learned beyond the classroom.

"I'll be using these skills probably the rest of my life because of how knowledgeable it is," said Coggins.

All the students got to take home a free cookbook donated by Aunt Bonnie's Books and Gifts.