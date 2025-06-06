Person dies in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Glacier National Park officials said in a news release on Friday, June 6, 2025, that a person died in the park on Wednesday.

At about 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Glacier National Park dispatch received a report of a person with "severe injuries" near Avalanche Campground.

Park Rangers responded and provided medical aid; Three Rivers ambulance and an ALERT helicopter were also dispatched to the scene.

Unfortunately, the person was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the person has not been released, nor have any other details.

The news release noted that if you or a loved one has thoughts of suicide, you are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988.