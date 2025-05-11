Community members gathered in Fairfield on Saturday, May 10, 2025, to collect and decorate their very own rain barrels to better conserve water in the midst of a critical water shortage.

The Sun River Watershed Group’s fourth annual Rain Barrel Workshop aimed to teach people how to conserve water at home as the town is currently under water restrictions due to low water levels.

Sun River Watershed Group director Tracy Wendt says, “We've had some short irrigation seasons, we've had some really dry years, and so the aquifer is not getting recharged, the wells are not having as much water. So, now people can capture rainwater and use that to water their gardens.”

WATCH VIDEO FROM THE EVENT:

SRWG hosts rain barrel workshop in Fairfield

The collected water also helps cut down pollution from runoff water going into nearby rivers and streams. If all 30 rain barrels from the workshop fill with rain water just once, it will save 900 gallons of water, reducing the strain on the town’s water supply.

The event received funding from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Bells Brewing, High Country Coca-Cola Distributing, and the US Bureau of Reclamation.

All the rain barrels were previous Coca-Cola syrup containers donated by High Country Coca-Cola Distributing. Next year, the event will be held in Great Falls.

Sun River Watershed Group will be raising funds by raffling off one of this year’s rain barrels, painted to resemble a brown trout by artist Lena Lyth. To enter, click here.

The raffle winner will be drawn at the Sun River Watershed’s Pint Night at Stein Haus (711 First Avenue North in Great Falls), where $1 from every pint sold that night will go towards the organization on May 29th, from 5pm-9pm.