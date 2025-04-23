Watch Now
Suspect in custody after stabbing leads to police standoff in Missoula

MTN News
MISSOULA — A man who allegedly stabbed a person and then barricaded himself in a home at Hollywood Trailer Park in Missoula has been taken into custody.

The situation in the 1700 block of Cooley Street began at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday when Missoula's 911 dispatch center received a call that a man had been stabbed with a knife.

Police arrived and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital; his current condition has not been disclosed.

The suspect in the stabbing remained inside the home.

The Missoula Police Department established a perimeter around the trailer park, which included shutting down a section of Burns Street.

The agency said in a news release: "As part of the operation, SWAT deployed Noise Flash Distraction Device, a less-lethal tool used to assist in gaining compliance. The suspect was then taken into custody by the MPD SWAT Team without further incident."

He was taken into custody around 1 p.m. and faces charges for assault with a weapon. His name has not yet been released.

As investigators entered the residence, officials became aware of a potential gas leak, which triggered the evacuation of nearby residents.

The Missoula Fire Department was also called to the scene, and the evacuation was lifted by 1:30 p.m.

The shelter-in-place advisory for the neighborhood has been lifted.

We will update you if we get more information.

