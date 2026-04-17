Suspect shot by police after reportedly firing at his ex-wife in Butte

BUTTE — A man who reportedly fired shots at a woman is dead after he was shot by police on the 4800 block of Hope Road in Butte on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

A woman called dispatch to report her ex-husband had fired several shots at her. She escaped the home safely.

Police arrived minutes later and found the man in an attached garage armed with a shotgun.

Officers instructed the man to drop his weapon. The suspect then reportedly raised the shotgun toward an officer.

Police fired their weapons and hit the man several times. First responders tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

The woman and the officers were not hurt.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the case and spent the night at the scene. The suspect's body is now at the State Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Police have not yet released the names of the man or the officers involved.

We will update you if we get more information.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.