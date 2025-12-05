Trending News (Friday, December 5, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with a few, widely scattered rain and snow showers. Widespread snow moves in tonight, and there could be some rain mixed in for lower elevations initially. Daytime highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s on the Hi-Line and low to mid 30s across central Montana. A heavy burst of snow is possible during the onset of tonight's precipitation, moving through just after sunset.

TRENDING TODAY:

Little Shell Tribe presents plan for housing development near Valley View. Click here.

New design features for Montana driver's licenses. Click here.

Sacajawea students raised $6K+ with ice-cold fundraiser. Click here.

Great Falls Rescue Mission names first female executive director. Click here.

Coming up: Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.