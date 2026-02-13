Trending News (Friday, February 13, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy with southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Daytime highs in upper 40s and 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Small earthquake rattles Great Falls (February 12, 2026). Click here.

2 people in custody after HRU deployed in Great Falls. Click here.

Buffalo Noir: new 'hangout space' and vinyl bar in Great Falls. Click here.

Maria's Mexican Restaurant closes after 29 years serving Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.