Trending News (Friday, February 13, 2026)

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy with southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Daytime highs in upper 40s and 50s.
TRENDING TODAY:
Small earthquake rattles Great Falls (February 12, 2026). Click here.
2 people in custody after HRU deployed in Great Falls. Click here.
Buffalo Noir: new 'hangout space' and vinyl bar in Great Falls. Click here.
Maria's Mexican Restaurant closes after 29 years serving Great Falls. Click here.
