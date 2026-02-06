Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Trending News (Friday, February 6, 2026)

High Temperatures 2/5/2026
MTN News
High Temperatures 2/5/2026
Posted

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny with lighter winds. Daytime highs in the 60s in central Montana, 50s in Helena and for Blaine and Phillips counties and 40s in northeast Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Remains of missing Browning man identified. Click here.

House destroyed by fire in Great Falls; no injuries. Click here.

Former Great Falls teacher sentenced for sexually abusing a child. Click here.

Great Falls Public Library launches Valentine 💗 box project. Click here.

Great Falls charcuterie business is making a move. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App