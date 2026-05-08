Trending News (Friday, May 8, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds. Breezy with southwest winds at 5-15 mph gusts over 25 mph. Daytime highs in the 70s to near 80.

TRENDING TODAY:

Elderly woman reported missing has been found in Cascade County. Click here.

Body of hiker found in Glacier National Park after suspected bear encounter. Click here.

Suspect charged with assaulting a man in Great Falls. Click here.

Hikers injured by bear in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.

Updates on restaurants in Great Falls (May 2026). Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.