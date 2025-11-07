Trending News (Friday, November 7, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A few scattered rain and mountain snow showers during the morning. Then, gradual clearing into the afternoon. More rain and snow showers will move into the Hi-Line during the evening. Windy, with sustained winds between 15 and 35 mph gusting to 40-50+ mph. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect arrested near Lincoln after high-speed chase. Click here.

1 person dead, 2 detained after a shooting in Polson. Click here.

1,600+ pounds of pork donated to Chouteau County Food Bank. Click here.

GFPD investigating possible 'explosive device' at Gibson Park. Click here.

Hunters escape encounter with 3 grizzly bears near Seeley Lake. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: (Sent from viewer: Jamey Bowden)



What sound does a turkey’s phone make? Wing wing!

What do you call a running turkey? Fast food.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.