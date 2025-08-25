Trending News (Monday, August 25, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Haze from wildfires around Helena and in southwest Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Grizzly bears moving closer to Montana towns sparks delisting push.

Montana Ag Network: British farmer documents her journey on harvest trail.

Driver rescued after SUV collides with deputy's patrol vehicle.

Man dies in Blaine County crash.

Little Shell Tribe celebrates culture and community at powwow in Great Falls.



COMING UP:

HAVRE SCHOOLS REUNION

Havre's ALL Class Reunion Open to all who have attended Havre Public Schools and Havre Central Schools are welcome! Labor Day weekend August 29th-31st at Great Northern Fairgrounds in Havre. For more information, visit the Havre Has Class Reunion page on Facebook, or email greatnorthernfair@gmail.com.

BEAR AWARE WORKSHOP

It will be on September 4 from 6pm to 8pm. Come learn how to deter bear activity from your ranch and farm and get information on safely living and recreating in bear country. Attendees will automatically be entered into a raffle to win bear spray and holster. There will be a presentation by FWP Bear Biologists, followed by practice using bear spray (using inert spray). Registration is free, but please use the link to RSVP if you're planning to come. Doors open at 6 pm. There will be a food truck at the venue ready to serve before the presentation starts. Presentation begins at 6:30 pm.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why do bananas wear sunscreen? Because they peel!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.