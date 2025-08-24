Man dies in Blaine County crash

A 62-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Blaine County on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

It happened just after 11 a.m. along US Highway 2 at mile marker 406, several miles east of Chinook.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver - who was the only occupant of the Buick Enclave - was heading west when the vehicle veered toward the right shoulder and "made contact with the guardrail" head-on.

The vehicle went off the road and came to a stop in a borrow pit.

The driver, who the MHP says was from Great Falls, died at the scene.

His name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP crash report, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, and the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.