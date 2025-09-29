Trending News (Monday, September 29, 2025)

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Falls Airport northern lights
<b>Nick Zinne</b>
Aurora Borealis seen at Great Falls airport (September 29, 2025)
Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny and warm. A few PM clouds and isolated showers near Helena. Daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

TRENDING TODAY:

One person dead, suspect at large in Roosevelt County. Click here.

Hateful fliers distributed in Great Falls neighborhood. Click here.

The story behind this Montana boy's meaningful mullet. Click here.

Community remembers ‘Popcorn Colonel’ with celebration of life. Click here.

'Hot Pursuit 5K' draws scores of runners in Great Falls. Click here.

Pattern shift brings gradual cooling trend this week- Monday, September 29

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!

