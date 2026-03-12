Trending News (Thursday, March 12, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Damaging winds will continue for the next several hours with peak gusts of 60-80+ mph. High Wind Warning is in effect through 6pm. A cold front slowly moves southward through the day, with rain showers changing to bursts of snow. Daytime highs will be in the 40s to near 50 falling to the 30s this evening.

The wind was strong enough to topple a camper parked in a driveway between Great Falls and Belt. This was taken by Anthony Toeckes.

Anthony Toeckes

TRENDING TODAY:

A woman and a baby died in a crash in Lake County. Click here.

Wind damage highlights insurance challenges for Montana homeowners. Click here.

Great Falls property manager warns of rental scams that use stolen listing photos. Click here.

Small businesses prepare to ‘spring’ into market season. Click here.

The Sugar Bandit brings mysterious 'cookie drops' to Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.