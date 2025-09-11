Trending News (Thursday, September 11, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could turn severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s in central Montana and low to mid 80s in eastern Montana.

Elected Montana officials react to shooting death of Charlie Kirk. Click here.

USS Montana crew welcomed at Little Shell Powwow in Great Falls. Click here.

Memorial unveiled to honor fallen tow operators in Montana. Click here.

First Interstate Bank volunteers lend a hand in Great Falls. Click here.

'5 Meals To Make Before You Graduate'. Click here.

5 Meals To Make Before You Graduate

PLANE PULL

Get ready to pull for a purpose at the Great Falls Plane Pull on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Holman Aviation, 1940 Airport Court. Check-in opens at 10:00 a.m., with the pull starting at 12:00 p.m. Teams of 8 will compete to see who can pull a full-size aircraft 12 feet the fastest — all while raising funds for Special Olympics Montana. No experience necessary — just strength, teamwork, and a whole lot of heart. Team fundraising minimum $500. Spectators are welcome, and costumes and team spirit are encouraged! Don't miss this unforgettable day of fun, competition, and inclusion. Click here for more information.

VETERANS WALK

Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host its second annual Veterans Walk on Saturday, September 13, starting and finishing at West Bank Park. Will feature a 1-mile, 2-mile, and 3.5-mile walk. Free to all, fun for all! Event begins at 10am. There will be a special challenge coin for those who finish the whole route (3.5 miles) and a free lunch for all that participate. We will also have t-shirts for sale. For more information, call Donny at 406-788-6830.

ARTS ON FIRE FESTIVAL

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host its annual Arts On Fire Festival on Saturday, September 13, from 10am to 4pm. The event is free and open to the public, with a particular focus on families and art enthusiasts of all ages. Click here to see the full schedule of events.