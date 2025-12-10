Trending News (Wednesday, December 10, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A wintry mix is falling across portions of central and eastern Montana this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of central and eastern Montana through 11 a.m. Rain could freeze on contact throughout the morning and cause a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces. Be extremely careful on the roads, steps and sidewalks. Another mild and windy day with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s in northeast Montana and 40s and 50s in central Montana. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front out to I-15 and for Judith Basin County. Wind gusts could get up to 70 mph for the Cut Bank area and as high as 90 mph for the immediate Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. Gusts to 65 mph are possible in Judith Basin County. Prepare for strong crosswinds!

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls tattoo artists weigh in on AI’s growing influence in the industry. Click here.

Free downtown parking returns to Great Falls for holiday season. Click here.

Great Falls woman competing for 'Ms Wheelchair America' title. Click here.

History Museum is hosting Christmas events. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.