Free downtown parking returns to Great Falls for holiday season

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls residents will once again enjoy free downtown parking during the holiday season, even as city leaders continue discussions about the long-term future of the downtown parking program.

Beginning Friday, December 12, the City of Great Falls is suspending payment at all on-street metered and kiosk spaces through December 28.The program is designed to support local businesses during the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video:

Free parking in downtown Great Falls during the holidays

Lonnie Hill with Planning and Community Development says the goal is to make holiday shopping more accessible:

“This is a great way for folks to get downtown and shop locally,” he said. “Investing in local business is great for our economy.”

While parking is free, the City will still enforce the standard two-hour limit to keep spaces turning over for shoppers. The holiday parking break does not include parking garages or surface lots.

With more than 1,000 metered spaces within walking distance of downtown retailers and restaurants, officials say the free parking tradition has consistently helped boost foot traffic.

Although the holiday parking initiative continues unchanged, Great Falls leaders are working through significant financial issues in the city’s broader downtown parking system.

According to city officials, the parking program is currently operating at a monthly deficit. At a recent City Commission meeting, leaders discussed potential changes, including adjustments to fines, rate increases, and operational structure, to stabilize the system moving forward.

Public discussions on possible long-term solutions will continue in January and February, allowing residents and business owners to weigh in.

Despite the financial concerns, the Commission voted to move forward with this year’s holiday parking program, noting its importance for downtown businesses during the shopping season.

“We see the holidays as a high-traffic time for businesses downtown. This is just removing one barrier for those shoppers to have to feed the meter,” Hill added.

For questions about holiday parking, residents can contact the City’s Planning and Community Development office.

