Trending News (Wednesday, May 13, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Please keep an eye to the sky if you are outside later. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and lightning. It will feel like the middle of summer with highs well into the 80s in central Montana and low to mid 90s in eastern Montana, which will help fuel the thunderstorms.

Hot and dry weather will elevate fire danger once again on the Hi-Line and across eastern Montana. Red Flag Warnings are in effect through 9 p.m.

Behind the cold front, snow levels will fall to around 5,000 feet in Glacier and strong winds will develop. A High Wind Warning is in effect through Thursday evening. Wind gusts could reach 50-60+ mph.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

High-speed chase ends with a crash north of Helena. Click here.

Great Falls man charged with killing his grandmother. Click here.

Groundbreaking for housing development in Great Falls. Click here.

One last dance as Bynum school prepares to close. Click here.

Blackfeet Community College hosts Health Day. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.