Trending News (Wednesday, May 27, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: The heat continues for the Hi-Line and eastern Montana on Wednesday, where highs will climb back into the 90s to near 100. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 10pm for Hill, northern Blaine, Phillips, Valley and Daniels counties. Central Montana will be a touch cooler with highs mainly in the 80s. Most areas stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but a few isolated thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening with gusty winds and brief downpours.

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls Turf Club cancels summer horse races. Click here.

Fairfield implements water restrictions amid drought and changes to billing. Click here.

Suspect charged with homicide after Bozeman shooting. Click here.

Safety concerns after student hit by vehicle in East Helena. Click here.

High school seniors return to elementary schools to inspire students. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.