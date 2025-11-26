Trending News (Wednesday, November 26, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Light snow during the morning in central Montana and around Helena. Areas of dense freezing fog on the Hi-Line. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy. Daytime highs in the low to mid 20s on the Hi-Line east of Havre and upper 30s and lower 40s for north central Montana.

Christopher Foiles sentenced for killing Megan Stedman in Bozeman.

No injuries in mobile home fire in Great Falls.

Browning students bring history to life with 'living wax museum'.

Want someone else to make Thanksgiving dinner?.

