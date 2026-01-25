Winifred school board decides not to renew superintendent’s contract

Community members in Winifred continue to press the school board for answers after a 4 - 1 vote on January 12 to not renew Superintendent Chad Fordyce’s contract, ending his 11-year tenure with the district.

The board has not publicly stated a reason for the decision.

At a special meeting on January 19, nearly 50 people attended or were represented, according to community members. Parents said 53 students, roughly one-third of the district’s enrollment, were represented.

Twenty-eight public comments were delivered, many urging the board to reconsider its decision and provide transparency.

One concerned community member and parent said in a statement to MTN the board has “refused to give reasons regarding their decision” and is “seemingly refusing to listen to the community, who largely disagrees with their decision.”

According to attendees at the meeting, speakers included parents, students, school staff, local officials, volunteer EMTs, ranchers, and town leaders.

A concerned parent told MTN, "For over an hour people got up and spoke of how greatly Mr. Fordyce leads our school and has created such a positive environment for all of our kids and teachers. Almost every high school teacher gave a moving testimony in support of Mr. Fordyce."

The concerned parent also raised concerns about the board’s process.

“For me, stability is what matters,” the parent wrote. “The fact that Mr. Fordyce truly cares and mentors each student in our school is what matters. I am also deeply troubled that the board did not ask any teachers or staff for their input before they made this decision. School board members are supposed to represent our community and do what’s best for the students in our school. And they are absolutely not doing that.”

Fordyce has publicly waived his right to privacy regarding his most recent evaluation in an effort to encourage discussion.

In a statement to MTN, Fordyce wrote:

“At our most recent meeting, I made the deliberate decision to waive my rights of privacy in relation to my most recent evaluation. I did so in good faith, in an attempt to facilitate an open and honest public conversation about the district’s strategic goals, educational philosophy, and long-term vision. I believe our community and staff deserves clarity about the direction of the school and the principles guiding major leadership decisions.

Transparency and accountability are foundational to public education, and when those elements are missing, trust erodes. My hope is that this moment becomes an opportunity for the Board to clearly define and communicate a shared vision for Winifred School District, one that puts students first through a collaborative and respectful process with the Staff.

It has been an honor to serve Winifred for the past eleven years. I remain deeply appreciative of the students, staff, families, and community members who make this district what it is. The work of education is never finished, but I am confident that the foundation built through collaboration, care for student well-being, and thoughtful investment will continue to benefit our students long into the future.”

The board has scheduled another special meeting for Monday, January 26. The board has not indicated whether Fordyce’s non-renewal will be discussed.

Community members say they plan to attend Monday’s meeting and continue requesting answers from the board.

MTN reached out to members of the board for comment, but has not heard back by publication.

