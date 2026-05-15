Obituary: Carol Ann (Raynor) Dossett

Carol Ann (Raynor) Dossett, 68, of Plains, MT passed away on May 13, 2026.

Carol was born in Spokane, WA on March 18, 1958 and was the second child born to Leslie and Goldie Raynor. Carol and her four siblings grew up in Noxon, MT where she graduated high school in 1976.

Carol welcomed her daughter Mykel (TJ) in 1978 and soon after, her son Jeremy (Sage) in 1980 while living in Washington. Carol, Mykel, and Jeremy moved to Plains, MT in 1988 where she resided for the remainder of her life. Her youngest son, Thomas (Kara) was born in 1997 in Plains, MT. Grandchildren are Janessa, Gabriel, Tre, Zoe, Noa, Kaylene, Cody, Raylin, Karina, and Aurora. Carol always said her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys in life and was known lovingly by them as G-ma.

Carol enjoyed photography and for many years photographed local weddings around Sanders County. She loved gardening and spending time outdoors with her family whether it was rock hounding, collecting seashells, or finding the next “treasure” at the local yard sale or thrift store. She was also an avid story teller and was usually the center of attention at any gathering with her detailed, descriptive, and funny tales.

Carol is preceded in death by her brother Donny and her parents Les and Goldie.

Graveside services will be held at the Noxon, MT cemetery on Sunday, May 24th at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.