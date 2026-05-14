Obituary: Susan Rae Campbell

Susan Rae Campbell of Monarch, Montana passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the age of 87.

Susan was deeply revered by all who knew her, but none more than her beloved husband, Charles “Denny” Campbell. In 1992, they settled in Monarch where their home became a sanctuary that defined the Campbell legacy and welcomed countless people over the years. Denny and Susie poured their heart and souls into their home, crafting it into an unforgettable dwelling that illuminated their rich life together and deep respect for the family’s heritage.

Susan was born on June 29, 1938, in Glasgow, Montana to Federick “Fritz” and Dyrace (Miller) Rinderkneckt. An only child, Susan, was adored by her parents. During her adolescence they moved to Great Falls, Montana where she attended Ursuline Academy until junior high. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1956. Susan had an affinity for animals and was a naturally gifted horsewoman.

Susan was born of the Pawnee Nation and proudly carried her heritage all through life. An accomplished artist, she infused her culture into many of her works and designs. Skilled in beading, quillwork, leatherwork, and sculpture, Susan’s creativity was remarkable and noticed by all.

The matriarch, Susan, was fair, sophisticated, well-respected, intelligent, witty, and carried herself with graceful dignity. She had the memory of an elephant and could keep anyone honest about their story telling. She was also known for her humor and contagious laugh and often had a one-liner that caught you by surprise. Susan was radiant. She could command a room elegantly and did so with great humility. Susan had boundless love in her heart. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren effortlessly, and the generosity of her heart extended to a few whom she quickly adopted into the Campbell family. Susie’s loyalty to her family and friends was steadfast and infinite. A small-town socialite, she cherished her friends and had many lifelong friendships.

Susan attended Montana State University studying Animal Science and was a member of Pi Beta Phi. There she met the cavalier Charles Campbell who swiftly married “the most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen. Shortly after, Susie and Denny started their family and began pursuing Denny’s engineering career. From Havre, Montana to Sante Fe, New Mexico and everywhere in between, they were well-traveled and inseparable. Susan was a dedicated wife, mother, and caretaker who enjoyed her domestic duties. They raised 6 children, Thomas, Carmen, Erin, Matthew, Fritz, and TJ. Each distinctly representing the Campbell name and bold personality. Denny and Susan built a legacy of academic prowess, world class athleticism, and gifted artistic talent within their family. Susie was incredibly proud of her family and frequently boasted of their accomplishments and talents to any willing audience.

Greater yet was her pride for her marriage. Denny and Susie were married nearly 65 years and their love was timeless. Ethereal and undeniable, the love they possessed for one another is still one that many dream of. To witness this great love was captivating and inspiring. The fusion of their souls was evident and beautiful, leaving Charles behind without his sweetheart.

Susan Campbell’s legacy will carry on for generations. She left a grand impression on the hearts of her loved ones and her spirit remains vibrant with those left behind.

Susan is survived by her husband, Charles Campbell; children, Thomas Campbell, Carmen Campbell-Tyler (Kyle), Matthew Campbell (Kevann), Erin Campbell (Mark), and Fritz Campbell (Kristan); grandchildren, Zach Campbell (Ashley), Scott Campbell (Melissa), Tahnee Peppenger, Parker Tyler (Hannah), Bridger Tyler (Callie), Mackenzie Brennan (Ryan), Tyler Campbell (Katie), Hilary Honadel, Kristian Honadel, Adrian Campbell (Maggie), Nico Campbell (Lauren), Gabriella Campbell, Quincy Martin, Alex Jefson, Brady Jefson, and Kjehl Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Kynnedi, Jaxson, Rivers, Campbell, Joss, John, Alette, Harrison, Warner, Noelle, Milo, and Luca.

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