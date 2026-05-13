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Obituary: David Leroy Ludwig

October 6, 1941 — May 11, 2026
David Leroy Ludwig October 6, 1941 — May 11, 2026
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<b>David Leroy Ludwig</b><br/><b>October 6, 1941 — May 11, 2026</b>
David Leroy Ludwig October 6, 1941 — May 11, 2026
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David Leroy Ludwig, aged 84, of Great Falls, passed away on May 11, 2026.

David and Adrea moved to Great Falls in 1964, where he got a job at The Anaconda Company, he worked there for 22 years.

He then was employed at the Great Falls Public Schools as a custodian and building security until he retired.

David and Andrea raised three children; David, Randy, and Shane.

David enjoyed coaching baseball, fishing and traveling. He really enjoyed family and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by sons, Randy (Anna) of Great Falls, Shane (Donna) of Idaho Falls; brother, Ron Ludwig of Laurel; sister, Vicki Rehling of Laurel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

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