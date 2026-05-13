Obituary: David Leroy Ludwig

David Leroy Ludwig, aged 84, of Great Falls, passed away on May 11, 2026.

David and Adrea moved to Great Falls in 1964, where he got a job at The Anaconda Company, he worked there for 22 years.

He then was employed at the Great Falls Public Schools as a custodian and building security until he retired.

David and Andrea raised three children; David, Randy, and Shane.

David enjoyed coaching baseball, fishing and traveling. He really enjoyed family and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by sons, Randy (Anna) of Great Falls, Shane (Donna) of Idaho Falls; brother, Ron Ludwig of Laurel; sister, Vicki Rehling of Laurel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.