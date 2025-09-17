Obituary: Donald Harold Poser

Donald Harold Poser passed away peacefully in Ulm, Montana, on September 13, 2025, at the age of 79. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. At this time, no formal services are planned.

Donald was born on October 3, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, to Harold and Bernice (Aune) Poser. Raised alongside six siblings in the small towns of rural Montana, Don grew up with a deep appreciation for family and simple pleasures. One of his proudest childhood moments was bringing home the first color television for his parents, a gesture that reflected his giving heart even from a young age.

He graduated from Dutton High School, where his love for music began to shine. A natural drummer, Don once performed the iconic "Wipe Out" on stage during a state competition his senior year, an unforgettable moment that would lead to years of playing with multiple bands and band members like Gary Clark and Bill Habel. His rhythm and energy lit up every stage he played on.

Don's life was filled with adventure and movement. He made homes in Peerless, Great Falls, Dutton, and Ulm, Montana, as well as in California and Colorado. But no matter where he went, he was drawn to the beauty and serenity of mountain air, his true comfort zone.

Later in life, Don met his lovely wife, Vyone. Together, they built a life grounded in love and devotion. He lovingly adopted her daughter, Shannon, as his own, and together they welcomed a son, Aaron. His heart continued to expand when he adopted Riley at the age of 11, embracing the role of a father with unwavering dedication and care. Don’s love for his children was profound and constant, they were the joy of his life.

Don had a lifelong passion for cars and engines. Owning his own mechanic shop in Peerless, Montana for 8 years. He was co-owner of A & P Motors in Dutton, Montana working on Farm Machinery, for 15 years, where he became a trusted and familiar face under the hood of countless vehicles. His true artistry came to life through classic cars, meticulously restoring a '55, '56, and '57 Chevy, as well as a 1963½ Ford Galaxie. He took great pride in rebuilding and restoring engines for his brother Ken, including work on a '69 Impala, a '64 Thunderbird Convertible, and a '63 Chrysler 300. His skills weren’t just technical, they were a reflection of his patience, creativity, and attention to detail. Don also spent 15 years working at Hoven, where he was known for his hard work and dedication.

Above all else, Don was a devoted son, a supportive brother, a loving husband, a proud father, and a cherished grandfather. His quiet strength, generous spirit, and kind heart left a lasting imprint on all who knew him.

He is survived by his son, Aaron (Bobbi) Poser of Laurel, MT; daughter Riley Poser of Ulm, MT; brothers Bill (Bonnie) Poser of Conrad, MT; Ray Poser of Billings, MT; and Ken Poser of Great Falls, MT; sisters Hattie Ann Poser, Linda (Bill) VanHovel, and Connie (Steve) Titcomb, all of Great Falls, MT; as well as many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Bernice Poser, and his daughter Shannon Moulton.

Though he may no longer be with us in person, the memory of Don’s laughter, kindness, and love for life will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

