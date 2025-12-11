Obituary: Grace Louise Fredrickson Marko

Grace Louise Fredrickson Marko, aged 88, passed away on December 3, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

Grace was born on May 31, 1937, to Sever and Mary Frances Fredrickson in Havre, Montana. She went on to attend Paris Gibson for schooling.

She was a homemaker and mother. She was also a waitress. Grace was Pentecostal and attended Assembly of God church. In past years, Grace also went to The Salvation Army Church, and she always enjoyed reading her bible.

Grace was preceded in death by her father, Sever Fredrickson; mother, Mary Frances Fredrickson; husband, Clarence Marko; sisters, Joann Andrews and Carol Rasico, Virginia McLain, and Donna Mae Carter; and brothers, Norman Kenneth Fredrickson and Baby Fredrickson, who was stillborn.

She is survived by her children, Mary Frances (Jim) Geisler of Jamestown, North Dakota, Sandra Jean (Fred) Varner of Belington, West Virginia, Rone L. Lee of Great Falls, Montana, David Wayne Lee of Alabama, William Thomas (Trish) Baker Jr., and Sever Louis (Amee) Baker; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Reverend Pebbles M. Thompson, officiating with the burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

