Obituary: Kay Murphy Walters

Kay Murphy Walters, aged 87, of Great Falls, MT left this life December 5, 2025. She passed after spending a short time in the hospital after a fall.

Kay was born June 30,1938, and spent her early childhood in Butte, America as she (and many others) fondly refer to that great city. She spent her formative years in Anaconda, MT, graduating from Anaconda Central Catholic High School. Upon graduation she moved to Helena, MT to attend Carroll College, receiving a B.A. in English. She met the love of her life, and future husband, Edward Walters, while attending Carroll College.

She began her early teaching career in Salt Lake City, then Seattle, eventually moving to Great Falls, MT where she spent the majority of her career. She taught and worked at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, both in teaching and later in a counseling role (after earning an M. ED degree from Montana State University while working and raising four sons). She loved her work there and loved the many friends she made in the Deaf Community. She finished her career after 25 years at the Deaf and Blind school but remained active as an interpreter for many at mass, school, and various community events. She eventually continued her service to others teaching sign language classes (both formally and informally).

She loved her church, and the close friends she had both affiliated with the church, and outside that community. In her faith, she ultimately because a Secular Franciscan, caring for its goals of peace, love, and service to marginalized communities. She truly enjoyed the fellowship she shared with her friends praying the Rosary. “Miss Kay” as many of her younger friends referred to her, taught students from Holy Spirit School, and children from Church sign language. This included signing the Anima Christi at mass. Seeing and being part of this brought great joy to her life.

She had a very rewarding, and active social life, and was thankful for her many dear friends. She had many hobbies, interests and loves. She enjoyed quilting (and sharing her creations), baking, needle work, and her regular meals with friends. She was an avid fan of any event her grandchildren were involved in. Being a supportive grandmother was of her most cherished roles. She was a great reader, enjoying many genres. She enjoyed anything that was chocolate, particularly ice cream (although any ice cream was likely good in her view). She rarely missed watching Jeopardy. She liked Christmas and Christmas music, especially Mannheim Steamroller, and was able to attend their Great Falls concert the night before she fell. She loved spending time with many students, even after retirement. She took special joy when former students contacted her to update her on their lives. She particularly enjoyed remaining active in young people’s lives and had the great fortune to be able to do this through involvement in various community activates.

She was survived by her sons; Thomas (Morgan DO) Walters DVM of Elbert, CO, Michael (Miriam Pharm. D.) Walters MD, of Great Falls, MT, Patrick (Vanda) Walters, Great Falls, MT and David Walters, Prescott Valley, AZ. She was also survived by Kary Walters DVM; grandchildren, Capt. Levi, Wyatt, Ella, River, as well as other grandchild on the way.

She is preceded in Death by her parents; husband, Edward Walters; brothers, John and Edward Murphy, as well as her daughter-in-law, Lori (David) Walters.

Services are December 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Great Falls, MT.

