Obituary: Gladys Mireya Paradas Martinez

Gladys Mireya Paradas Martinez, born November 22, 1933, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

A strong, vivacious and friendly woman survived by her three children, Gary (Khadija), Martha (Milton) and Victor (Julissa), passed in the peace of our Lord on December 10, 2025.

She was a loving mother to her three children, grandmother, of seven, Heidi (Alberrto), Victor Julio (Ana), Gary Ernesto (Margaret), Jamila, Gabriela, Victor Rafael and Judith; and great- grandmother, of three girls that she adored, Diana Nicol, Alicia and Emilia.

Lovingly called Mamigladys by her grandchildren, she was well loved by everyone around her.

Her friends and neighbors from her natal Zona Colonial in Santo Domingo and extended family back home will miss her deeply.

She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and dominoes, dancing, and slot machines. She was faithful to her Christian upbringing and was called home in peace, accompanied by Psalms 23 and 71.

