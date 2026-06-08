Obituary: Frank Carl Heintzelman

With deep love and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Frank Carl Heintzelman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, who left us on May 28, 2026, at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born on October 11, 1954, in Great Falls, Montana, to Emery and Mary Ellen Heintzelman. He grew up being the only brother of three sisters. He graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1974. Frank married the love of his life, Cathy Blunn, on August 9, 1975. Together with family and friends, they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

His greatest happiness came through family. In 1979, Frank and Cathy welcomed their first child, Stephanie, followed later by the arrival of Stacy and Ryan. Raising them was one of his greatest joys, and he took pride in watching each child grow into adulthood and build a life of their own.

Frank spent his career as a mechanic, spending most of his 43-year career at Bison Ford. During his career, he earned Ford Motor Company’s highest distinction as a Senior Master Technician. He was well known as a trusted Diesel Mechanic. He took great pride in his work, building lasting relationships with customers who insisted he be the one to work on their vehicles.

More than anything, he loved his family; they were his greatest joy, and he treasured every moment he spent with them. His six grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and whenever they walked into the room, his face would light up with a big smile. He rarely missed an opportunity to attend their events, cheering them on with so much pride. The love he had for his family was evident in all that he did, enjoying every moment he spent with them. Family was at the center of his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

Though he will be deeply missed, Frank’s kind and gentle spirit will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.

Frank is survived by his wife, Cathy; three children, Stephanie (Casey) Wallin, Stacy (Zac) Griffin, and Ryan (Nicole) Heintzelman; six grandchildren, Madison, Cale, Leeah, Trevor, Bodee, and Jackson; sister, Marge (Joe) Legg, all of Great Falls; sister, Evey Christensen of Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Mary Ellen Heintzelman; sister, Lois, stepsister, Sharon, and niece, Christina.

A private family service will be held to honor Frank’s life, with a casual celebration of life to be held at The Do Bar (1800 3rd St. NW) on June 26 from 3:30-6:00. Please feel free to stop by anytime to share memories of Frank.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.