Obituary: George J. Meyer

George J. Meyer, known to many as “Jorge,” passed away on March 9, 2026. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Croxford Funeral Home at 1PM.

George was born on July 8, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, to Floyd Meyer and Martha Wetzel Meyer. He was raised in Great Falls, Montana, where he spent most of his life and built many lasting friendships. George attended John Marshall High School in Portland, Oregon.

On July 9, 1963, George married the love of his life Judith E. Grant in Shelby, Montana. The two met in Great Falls, Montana at a friend’s house and shared many years together raising their three children.

George worked as a warehouseman for Ryan, Inc., as well as Johnson Distributing during his career. He was also a member of the Great Falls Boxing Club and was known as a hardworking and dependable man.

He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing and hunting. Some of his favorite memories were made while hunting in the Bob Marshall and Skinner Meadows. George also spent many memorable years with family at Apgar Campgrounds in Glacier National Park. George also stayed active with family life and enjoyed being involved with his son in the North Montana Wrestling Club.

George is survived by his wife, Judith E. Meyer; his son, Richard R. Meyer (daughter in law Trina Meyer); and his daughters, Jodee Lynne Levandowski (son in law Timothy Levandowski) and Rebecca Suzanne Platis (son in law Bradley Platis). He is also survived by his grandchildren Tanner, Brittany, Tryson, and Grace, and his great-grandchildren Kidder, Steele, and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Meyer and Martha Meyer.

Memorial donations may be made to Montana Fish and Game in Great Falls, Montana, Benchmark Wrestling, or donations to donor’s choice.

George will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, his dedication to his family, and the many memories shared with those who knew him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.